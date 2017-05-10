TrustYou Continues Rapid Growth with Appointment of New U.S. Head of Sales
TrustYou announced the New Head of Sales for U.S. Jennifer Graziano. She will oversee TrustYou's business development and account management strategy, working to increase market share and reach with major hotels across the U.S. TrustYou , the world's largest guest feedback platform, today announced that Jennifer Graziano has joined the company as the new U.S. Head of Sales.
