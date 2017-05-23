TravelClick's New Digital Media Campaign Portal Provides Real Time, On-Demand Insights
To offer deep insight into a hotel's digital media campaign performance, TravelClick , a global provider of innovative, cloud-based and data-driven solutions for hotels to maximize revenue, today announced the launch of the Company's new Digital Media Campaign Portal, giving TravelClick digital media customers on-demand access to key campaign performance metrics like bookings, revenue and conversion rates for the first time ever. Typically, hoteliers do not know how their digital media campaigns have performed often until weeks after the end of a month.
