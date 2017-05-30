Travel Industry 'Disruptor' Launches With Global Deal
The platform gives guests the ability to access a full suite of services such as information on hotel services and specials, nearby entertainment and events, wireless internet and video on demand - including access to personal movie streaming accounts like Netflix. LSP is already in use throughout Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and the United States, and a new partnership with Metro Global is expected to help the company achieve its target of 54,000 rooms over the next two years.
