Travel Industry 'Disruptor' Launches ...

Travel Industry 'Disruptor' Launches With Global Deal

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

The platform gives guests the ability to access a full suite of services such as information on hotel services and specials, nearby entertainment and events, wireless internet and video on demand - including access to personal movie streaming accounts like Netflix. LSP is already in use throughout Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and the United States, and a new partnership with Metro Global is expected to help the company achieve its target of 54,000 rooms over the next two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,418,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC