Tourism officials: New hotel downtown to bring new visitors to Madison
Downtown Madison now has a new hotel, which tourism officials say they've been hoping for, to bring more people to town. Marriott leaders cut the ribbon Friday morning on their new, AC Hotel just off the east side of the Capitol Square.
