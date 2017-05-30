Thomas Kochs Named Managing Director ...

Thomas Kochs Named Managing Director for Corinthia Hotel London

Corinthia Hotel London announces the appointment of leading London hotelier, Thomas Kochs, as its Managing Director, starting in the role on 22 May 2017. Kochs will be responsible for managing Corinthia hotel's flagship property which opened its doors on Whitehall Place in 2011.

