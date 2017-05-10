The Ritz-Carlton Makes Debut in Amman...

The Ritz-Carlton Makes Debut in Amman With Massive Project

Read more: Al Bawaba

Scheduled to be completed in 2020, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences are strategically located in the heart of the capital Amman, within proximity to a high-end residential neighborhood. Marking the debut of The Ritz-Carlton brand in Jordan, Marriot International and Al Eqbal Real Estate Development have announced the signing of an agreement to establish The Ritz-Carlton hotel and residences in Amman, which is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

