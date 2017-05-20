The James New York - NoMad Launches Preview Phase In June

NoMad launches a preview phase on June 1st inviting guests to enjoy an exclusive glimpse of the hotel for special preview rates of up to 30% off. The James New York NoMad launches a preview phase on June 1st inviting guests to enjoy an exclusive glimpse of the hotel for special preview rates of up to 30% off, an unparalleled value for a luxury New Yorkexperience in the heart of the lively NoMad neighborhood.

