The Darcy Washington D.C. Joins Curio Collection

The Darcy Washington D.C., Curio Collection by Hilton, is owned by KHP Capital Partners and managed by Sage Hospit A stylish, contemporary hotel located just six blocks from the White House and around the corner from the trendy 14th Street corridor is the newest member of the exclusive Curio Collection by HiltonTM, the global portfolio of upper upscale independent hotels and resorts. The Darcy Washington D.C., Curio Collection by Hilton, joins the rapidly-growing collection brand of locally authentic hotels as its first property in the nation's capital.

