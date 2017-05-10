The Blackstone Joins Autograph Collection

Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott International will add The Blackstone to its portfolio of more than 100 independent hotels around the world on June 7. "The Blackstone has found its home as part of Autograph Collection Hotels given its rich history, exceptional design and iconic reputation," said Julius Robinson, VP and global brand lead, Autograph Collection Hotels. "Our one-of-a-kind hotels are known for providing differentiated, standout guest experiences, and we are thrilled to welcome global travelers and Chicago locals alike to this latest addition to our dynamic portfolio."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.