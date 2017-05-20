Steady Rates and Inconsistent Bookings Mark Ongoing Trend for North American Hoteliers
Heading into the summer months, North American hoteliers are continuing to experience stable average daily rates alongside decreases in bookings during the second quarter of 2017. According to new data from TravelClick's May 2017 North American Hospitality Review , this marks an ongoing trend from earlier in the year.
