Staybridge Suites Launches New Brand Campaign, Hugely Different

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Broadwater Park Denham, Buckinghamshire, UB9 5HR United Kingdom Phone: +44 871 942 Fax: +44 871 942 9101 Visit Website InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world's leading hotel companies, today announces the launch of the newest Staybridge SuitesA brand campaign, Hugely Different . Through the brand's most extensive use of video assets to date, the multi-channel advertising campaign shows guests that Staybridge Suites is a different kind of hotel for a different kind of traveler.

