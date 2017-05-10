Starbucks Jamaica recruits managers, mulls coffee permits
Starbucks Jamaica this week started the hiring process for three key positions even as it mulls going after permits from Coffee Industry Board , which regulates imports, exports and domestic coffee operations. "This job contributes to Starbucks success by acting as a strategic business partner and advocate," said the ad in its description of the partner resources manager position.
