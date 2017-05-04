Stamford developer promises South Norwalk hotel in 2018

F.D. Rich CEO Tom Rich on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at the site of his planned SoNo Residence Inn by Marriott in downtown South Norwalk, Conn. Also attending a ceremonial groundbreaking were Tim Sheehan, executive director of the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency; state Sen. Bob Duff and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.