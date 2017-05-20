Sean Belluscio
While earning his degree in hospitality and tourism management from San Diego State University, Sean Belluscio got hands-on experience in the hotel industry working in positions from housekeeping to front desk agent at hotels in California. He joined the Marriott International team at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown San Francisco as Operations Manager before joining the team as Assistant Front Desk Manager at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins.
