Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Completes Refinancing Transactions

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. , a lodging real estate investment trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, today completed a series of refinancing transactions that were previously announced as pending in conjunction with the Company's release of first-quarter earnings on May 2, 2017. Colin Reed, chairman and chief executive officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, commented, "As we outlined on our first quarter earnings call earlier this month, the state of our large group hospitality business has never been better, with strong demand and bookings growth, limited competitive supply, and several major investments underway across the portfolio setting us up for more growth to come.

