Ritz-Carlton and Starwood launch unified MidEast promotion

Marriott International has launched a unified offer at nearly 200 participating hotels across 17 brands in destinations throughout 30 countries in the Middle East and Africa, and guests can now enjoy up to 30% off on their hotel stay.

