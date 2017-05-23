Regal REIT Acquires the Iclub Ma Tau ...

Regal REIT Acquires the Iclub Ma Tau Wai Hotel in To Kwa Wan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

P&R Holdings Limited, a 50-50 joint venture of Paliburg and Regal entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire a 50% equity interest in Prosper Harvest, which indirectly owns the iclub Ma Tau Wai Hotel. Century City International Holdings Limited , Paliburg Holdings Limited and Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited announcethe following transactions: A Development Project in New York Full Season International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Regal entered into a letter of intent with an independent third party in relation to possible cooperation on a development project in New York on 23rd May 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC