Regal REIT Acquires the Iclub Ma Tau Wai Hotel in To Kwa Wan

P&R Holdings Limited, a 50-50 joint venture of Paliburg and Regal entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire a 50% equity interest in Prosper Harvest, which indirectly owns the iclub Ma Tau Wai Hotel. Century City International Holdings Limited , Paliburg Holdings Limited and Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited announcethe following transactions: A Development Project in New York Full Season International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Regal entered into a letter of intent with an independent third party in relation to possible cooperation on a development project in New York on 23rd May 2017.

