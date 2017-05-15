Protea Hotels by MarriottA Named Coolest Hotel Brand in South Africa for the 7th Consecutive Year

Now in its 13th year, Generation Next polls the opinions of over 5,500 young South Africans mainly below 22 years of age from urban and peri-urban environments in six provinces across South Africa ) today announced that Protea Hotels by Marriott has been named the Coolest Hotel Brand in the Sunday Times Generation Next Survey 2017. Designed for the progressive yet pragmatic traveller seeking a high- quality travel experience, Protea Hotels by Marriott has been consistently emerging as a favorite in South Africa particularly with the young travellers winning this coveted recognition for the 7th consecutive year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.