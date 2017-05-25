Nina Notarile
New Director of Rooms for the InterContinental San Francisco, Nina Notarile has been part of the InterContinental Hotels Group family for nearly ten years, starting at the front desk and later moving into Acting Manager on Duty and Instant Service Supervisor roles for the pre-opening team at the InterContinental Montelucia Resort & Spa in Arizona. She took this opening experience to New York as part of the pre-opening team at the InterContinental New York Times Square as Assistant Front Office Manager and later Assistant Director of Front Office.
