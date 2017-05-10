News from around the Asia Pacific reg...

News from around the Asia Pacific region, May 14.

Hotel industry and travel news from around the Asia Pacific region: Ascott to debut in Jeju Island, Centara to open in Maldives' UNESCO Reserve, first outdoor Legoland opens in Japan and more... Marriott International has announced the debut of the Element brand in Southeast Asia, with the opening of Element Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Developed in collaboration with owners IB House Management Sdn Bhd, the hotel is housed within Ilham Towers, making it the tallest eco-conscious hotel.

