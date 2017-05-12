Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 28,048 Shares of MGM Resorts International
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920,088 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,048 shares during the period.
