MGM Resorts to add to NJ's thriving internet gambling market

MGM Resorts International will have New Jersey's 21st licensed online gambling site later this year when its playMGM site goes live. "This is an historic moment for MGM Resorts to be launching real-money online casino and poker under the MGM brand for the first time," said Corey Sanders, MGM's chief operating officer.

