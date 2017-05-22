MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Share...

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 70,543 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period.

