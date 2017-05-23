MGM Resorts - Catalysts Already In Pl...

MGM Resorts - Catalysts Already In Place Tell A Powerful Story

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

MGM's Northeast presence will make it the dominant gaming operator there if it completes its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of sands Bethlehem. The MGM Cotai project in Macau with 1,400 rooms slated to open this fall will debut in a recovering market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC