MGM Backs Renewable Energy Standards Bill
In stark contrast to its neighbors on the Strip, MGM Resorts International is now supporting a measure to increase renewable energy standards to 50 percent by 2030. Assembly Bill 206 was sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Chris Brooks, and requires Nevada to obtain 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030 with a goal of 80 percent by 2040.
