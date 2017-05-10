Mayor: Sands' Bethlehem expansion delayed by possible sale
The mayor says plans to expand the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem have apparently been delayed by talks that the casino could be sold to MGM Resorts International for $1.3 billion. Sands last year announced plans for a $90 million expansion that would add restaurants and a separate poker room and give the casino the biggest gaming floor in the state.
