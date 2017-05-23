Matthew Lahiff Joins JQH as GM of Emb...

Matthew Lahiff Joins JQH as GM of Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville SE aS' Murfreesboro in Tenne...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Matthew Lahiff has joined Springfield, Missouri-based John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts as general manager of the company's 283-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville SE - Murfreesboro in Middle Tennessee. Lahiff brings more than 16 years of hospitality management experience to JQH and most recently served as general manager of the Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,632 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC