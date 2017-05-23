Matthew Lahiff has joined Springfield, Missouri-based John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts as general manager of the company's 283-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville SE - Murfreesboro in Middle Tennessee. Lahiff brings more than 16 years of hospitality management experience to JQH and most recently served as general manager of the Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Florida.

