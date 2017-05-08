Marriott Keeps Climbing Higher on Hotel Strength
Now that the merger is complete, the hotel company has hoped that the payoff would come quickly and with significant impact on its growth. Coming into Monday's first-quarter financial report, Marriott investors had high hopes that both sales and earnings would grow extensively, both because of the Starwood acquisition and favorable conditions in the industry in general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC