Marriott adopts modular construction in 50 new hotels

7 hrs ago

Modular construction technology is growing quickly in the residential sector but Marriot's embrace of the new way is its first inroad to the hospitality industry. In a groundbreaking initiative that will impact up to 50 new hotels in the brand's portfolio in the coming year, Marriott is making a significant investment in using modular technology to build its new hotel rooms.

