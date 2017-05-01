Marriott adopts modular construction in 50 new hotels
Modular construction technology is growing quickly in the residential sector but Marriot's embrace of the new way is its first inroad to the hospitality industry. In a groundbreaking initiative that will impact up to 50 new hotels in the brand's portfolio in the coming year, Marriott is making a significant investment in using modular technology to build its new hotel rooms.
