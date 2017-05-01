Major hotel operators set sights on Australia
Intercontinental Hotel Group and Marriott International are among many global hotel operators that have earmarked Australia as a growth centre. Intercontinental has signed a management agreement with family-run developer Salta Properties to open a 170-room Hotel Indigo in its new building in Docklands, the first bespoke Indigo brand hotel to open in Melbourne.
