Major hotel operators set sights on Australia

2 hrs ago Read more: Canberra Times

Intercontinental Hotel Group and Marriott International are among many global hotel operators that have earmarked Australia as a growth centre. Intercontinental has signed a management agreement with family-run developer Salta Properties to open a 170-room Hotel Indigo in its new building in Docklands, the first bespoke Indigo brand hotel to open in Melbourne.

