Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 41,500 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc by 74.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC