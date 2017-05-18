Lawsuit: Beaufort hotel employee gave...

Lawsuit: Beaufort hotel employee gave chase with a baseball bat, stabbed customer

An argument over a non-smoking room led a Beaufort hotel employee to charge at customers with a baseball bat, pull a hidden knife and stab a man, a lawsuit filed last week claims. Melissa Merryfield and Mark Merryfield, of Maryland, filed the suit in connection with a December 8, 2015, incident at the Beaufort Econo Lodge hotel, 2227 Boundary Street.

