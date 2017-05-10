KKR, Dunas Capital and Alua Hotels & Resorts Partner to Acquire 4 Hotels in Mallorca and Ibiza
The portfolio of 1,119 rooms in Mallorca and Ibiza will be managed by Alua Hotels and Resorts and marketed under the Alua brand from 2018 onwards KKR , the asset manager Dunas Capital and the hotel group Alua Hotels & Resorts today announced an agreement to acquire and manage the Intertur Hotels group. Intertur Hotels is a prominent hotel group in the Balearic, with two assets in Mallorca , and two in Ibiza .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC