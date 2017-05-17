Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Public Ki...

Jean-Georges Vongerichten's Public Kitchen Coming to the LES in June

From the Studio 54 founder to an ex-con pardoned by Obama , hotelier Ian Schrager will open the New York branch of Public at 215 Chrystie Street, a hotel that houses a restaurant called Public Kitchen , a partnership with chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten . The hotel is taking reservations starting June 6, with a Public spokesperson confirming the restaurant's opening the same day.

