InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Announces Winner of 4th Annual...

InterContinental A Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco and Anna Ruiz, culinary student at the International Culinary Center, as the winners of the fourth annual Ultimate Culinary Clash, which took place on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco hotel. With the assistance of the hotel's Executive Chef Michael Wong and student sous chef Sarim Yaun, also from the International Culinary Center, Anna received top honors while competing against three other culinary students who were paired with top chefs from InterContinental properties in the U.S. and Mexico.

