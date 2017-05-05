InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
