Hotels Plan Lobbying Push Over Priceline-Expedia - Monopoly' 2 hours ago
Priceline Group Inc. , hoping to convince consumers and members of the Trump administration that the travel-booking giants are monopolistic. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. , devised plans for a campaign saying the online travel companies use unfair practices in their search businesses, according to board meeting documents seen by Bloomberg.
