Hotels, Feeling the Pinch of Airbnb, ...

Hotels, Feeling the Pinch of Airbnb, Promote Local Experiences - New York Times

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

Travelers can now sign up through hotels and tour operators for experiences arranged by locals. The latest to join the trend are Marriott International, which recently took a stake in PlacePass, the tour- and activity-booking start-up, and Royal Caribbean Cruises, which just introduced GoBe, a seller - online and through an app - of land-based tours and activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,434 • Total comments across all topics: 281,402,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC