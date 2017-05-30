Hotel Skyler Syracuse Joins Tapestry ...

Hotel Skyler Syracuse Joins Tapestry Collection

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Hotel News Resource

Built in 1922 to house the Temple Adath Yeshurun congregation, and later home to Salt City Center for the Performing Arts, the eco-friendly hotel was the city's first to achieve LEED Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. Hotel Skyler Syracuse, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is an eclectic, 58-room University Hill hotel within walking distance of many attractions, including Syracuse University, Carrier Dome and Upstate University Hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,441,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC