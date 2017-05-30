Hotel Skyler Syracuse Joins Tapestry Collection
Built in 1922 to house the Temple Adath Yeshurun congregation, and later home to Salt City Center for the Performing Arts, the eco-friendly hotel was the city's first to achieve LEED Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. Hotel Skyler Syracuse, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is an eclectic, 58-room University Hill hotel within walking distance of many attractions, including Syracuse University, Carrier Dome and Upstate University Hospital.
