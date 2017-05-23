Hot Springs' Waters Hotel Joins Ascend Collection
The Ascend Hotel Collection by Choice Hotels International Inc. on Tuesday announced that The Waters at Hot Springs National Park would join its group of independent hotels and resorts.
