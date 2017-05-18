Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period.
