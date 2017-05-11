Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) is CNO Financial Group Inc.'s 10th Largest Position
CNO Financial Group Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock at the end of the first quarter.
