Holiday Inn ResortA Montego Bay Sets 2017 Hurricane Guarantee
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Broadwater Park Denham, Buckinghamshire, UB9 5HR United Kingdom Phone: +44 871 942 Fax: +44 871 942 9101 Visit Website MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica -- With hurricane season fast-approaching, the all-inclusive Holiday Inn ResortA Montego Bay is moving quickly to minimize any negative impact potential storms might have on guests by reinstating its Hurricane Guarantee.
