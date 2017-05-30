Hilton Launches In-Room Wellness Conc...

Hilton Launches In-Room Wellness Concept - Five Feet to Fitness

Hilton has unveiled Five Feet to Fitness , an in-room wellness concept that brings over eleven different fitness equipment and accessory options into the hotel room. The new room category makes it more convenient than ever for road warriors, exercise enthusiasts, and those who prefer to workout in private to maintain their routines while staying with Hilton.

