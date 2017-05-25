Grand River Hotel, An Ascend Hotel Collection Member, Opens in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Located at 270 Ann Street NW just one mile from downtown, the seven-story hotel is near such local attractions as 20 Monroe Live, Van Andel Arena, DeltaPlex, Fifth Third Ballpark, Art Van Sports Complex, Downtown Market and the Gerald R. Ford Museum. Marshall Hotels & Resorts today announced that the company has opened the 162-room Grand River Hotel, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member, in Grand Rapids, Mich.

