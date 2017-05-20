Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trin...

Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square Opens

Friday May 26 Read more: Hotel Business

Four Seasons' founder and dignitaries came together for the Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square's grand opening. Isadore Sharp, founder and chairman of Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, along with Dr. Chanchai Ruayrungruang, chairman of Reignwood Group; Andrew Parmley, the Lord Mayor of the City of London; and Liu Xiaoming, Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

