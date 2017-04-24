Four Points by Sheraton Opens First Hotel in Japan
Marriott International, Inc. today announced the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Hakodate, the first Four Points hotel in Japan. Catering to the needs of today's traveler, the hotel offers approachable design, stylish comfort and the brand's popular extras including fast and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and the brand's signature Best Brews program.
