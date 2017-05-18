FBR Names KOA Franchisees to its 'Rockstar' List

Kampgrounds of America announced that Chris and Pauline Wood, owners of the San Francisco North/Petaluma KOA in California, have been identified by franchisee satisfaction research firm Franchise Business Review, as being one of only 41 "Rockstar Franchisees." The Woods were selected from more than 30,000 franchisees, representing 340 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research in the past 18 months.

