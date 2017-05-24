Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) Stake Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB
Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Extended Stay America Inc by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 250,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 251,269 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC