Exclusive: Caribbean resort operator Sandals explores sale

Sandals Resorts International, a privately held Caribbean resort operator that caters to couples, is exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. A sale would mark the first change in ownership for the company since it was founded 36 years ago by Gordon "Butch" Stewart, who built it into the largest non-government employer in Jamaica and created resorts across the Caribbean.

